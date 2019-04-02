What Celine Dion Has Learned About Love, Loss and Life

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 10:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Celine Dion

Philippe Blet/REX/Shutterstock

"Life is open. What do you want to be?" For Céline Dion, the answer is limitless. 

The star, who recently celebrated her 51st birthday, is in the midst of a major year—she's been announced as a global spokesperson for L'Oréal Paris and will complete her most recent Las Vegas residency in June. However, the star is no stranger to significant life changes. The mother of three lost her lifetime partner, manager and husband René Angélil to cancer in 2016. However, don't expect any sulking from her. Instead, Dion has her heart set on living all the days she has ahead to the fullest. 

"I feel so powerful and in charge and grounded and happy," she told Good Morning America's Deborah Roberts in an interview aired Tuesday. "I think from René giving me so much strength and power and positivity and being in charge even more because now, I will never be a dad, but it's like I'm in a double job as a parent, so I'm a 'parents.'"

Watch

Celine Dion Reflects on Her 26-Year-Long Music Career

As the single parent of 18-year-old René-Charles and 8-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, the superstar happily has her hands full. "The kids are growing and I see them and I look at them and I'm like well, we've done a great job and I'm so proud," she told Roberts. 

With life moving full steam ahead, she practices what she would preach to others who have faced great loss. 

"You cannot stop living and go forward," the songstress said. "Today's the first day of the beginning of my life because I know that I don't have to worry."

In this next chapter of her life, Dion is wearing her age proudly. "I feel stronger, more beautiful, more grounded," she said. "There's this power and this strength that comes with that maturity."

And when it comes to questions about her weight, the star chalks her appearance up to a new interest. "It's true that I'm a little thinner. Everything's fine. Nothing's wrong. I have discovered a new passion: dancing."

 

If you're wondering if she will date again, that's not Dion's source of love. "I am in love. Love is not necessarily to marry again. When I see a rainbow, when I see a sunset, a beautiful dance number, I laugh, I cry. I'm in love," she told Roberts. "I go on stage every night because I love what I do, so I'm very much in love."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Céline Dion , Death , Celeb Kids , Weight Loss , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson Opens Up About Her Struggles With Anxiety and Depression

Candace Cameron-Bure, Lori Loughlin

Candace Cameron Bure Shows Support for Lori Loughlin Amid College Admissions Scandal

The Hills: New Beginnings

The Hills: New Beginnings Premiere Date Revealed With Sneak Peek

Kourtney Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Honest About Her Not-So-Perfect Beauty Routine

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari

Awkward! Kristin Cavallari Calls Jay Cutler's Behavior "Embarrassing" During Tense Dinner Party

Tamar Braxton, Braxton Family Values

Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Divorce and Her New "Snack" in Tasty Braxton Family Values Clip

Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal

Lifetime's Meghan Markle Gets Sassy in Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal Sneak Peek

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.