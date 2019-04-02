Lifetime's Meghan Markle Gets Sassy in Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal Sneak Peek

You've seen the photos, now see Lifetime's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in action.

Above, get your first look at Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the sequel to last year's Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. Starring Meghan Markle doppelgänger Tiffany Smith as the Duchess of Sussex and Charlie Field as Prince Harry, the movie follows the newlyweds during their first year of marriage.

"I just feel like I'm pretending to be this beautiful swan," Smith's Meghan Markle says in the trailer above. And then some shade is thrown her way, and she responds, putting the woman in her place, "I'm still waiting on that curtsey."