The Hills: New Beginnings Premiere Date Revealed With Sneak Peek

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 11:00 AM
The Hills are alive once again this summer on MTV. The network announced The Hills: New Beginnings will make its debut on Monday, June 24.
MTV's describing the new show as "based on the series that changed the reality TV landscape, the much buzzed about show will reunite original cast members and add notable newcomers, as they write their newest chapters in relationships, romance and success."
The Hills: New Beginnings will debut in the US before rolling out globally across Viacaom's international network of MTV channels in close to 180 countries.
Back for New Beginnings are original cast members Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin "Bobby" Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port. Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler will also appear in the new show. New cast members include Brandon Thomas Lee and Mischa Barton.
Accompanying the premiere date, MTV released a nostalgia-filled teaser with clips from iconic moments from the original Hills and new footage of the cast doing what they do best, living their lives in front of the camera. There's Audrina with Justin Bobby and lots of promo shoot smizing.
See it above.
The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 on MTV.
