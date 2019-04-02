Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Tease a Fake Las Vegas Wedding on April Fools' Day

Instagram
Here comes the bride...er, not so fast.
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley gave fans the idea they tied the knot on Monday after sharing videos of themselves arriving to a Las Vegas wedding chapel on a motorcycle. Had the tumultuous couple indeed taken the plunge? Not so fast!
Despite Harley showing off a sparkler on her left hand, it quickly became clear the whole thing was a hoax in honor of April Fools' Day.
Instead, it seems they gathered with family for a pre-first birthday celebration for their daughter, Ariana Sky Magro.
Of course, they were far from the only stars to take advantage of the prank-filled day.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber drew some major attention when they shared snaps of an ultrasound and the supermodel at what appeared to be a doctor's appointment inspecting her stomach.
However, before chaos truly broke out, the singer took to social media to calm everyone's mounting questions.
"Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS," the Grammy winner confirmed along with a spoof ultrasound of a dog.
Phew—you almost had us there, Justin.