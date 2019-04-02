Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Tease a Fake Las Vegas Wedding on April Fools' Day

Here comes the bride...er, not so fast.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley gave fans the idea they tied the knot on Monday after sharing videos of themselves arriving to a Las Vegas wedding chapel on a motorcycle. Had the tumultuous couple indeed taken the plunge? Not so fast!

Despite Harley showing off a sparkler on her left hand, it quickly became clear the whole thing was a hoax in honor of April Fools' Day.

Instead, it seems they gathered with family for a pre-first birthday celebration for their daughter, Ariana Sky Magro.