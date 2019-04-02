Why West Side Story is the Timeless Musical Australia Needs Right Now

Just play it cool, boy: West Side Story is touring Australia—and you won't want to miss it.

Brought to the stage by Opera Australia, the classic musical boasts one of Broadway's most iconic scores, from "Maria" to "America" and "I Feel Pretty".

"I constantly have 'Mambo' stuck in my head," 24-year-old Sophie Salvesani, who plays Maria, tells E! News. "When I walk home at the end of the day, I'm not even singing one of [Maria's] songs, I'm humming the tune to 'Mambo'."

Todd Jacobsson, 24, who plays Maria's lover Tony, agrees that West Side Story's music is one of its biggest drawcards.

"The score is the thing that pieces everything together in the show," he says. "And that's what's made it a timeless thing. Everyone knows these songs, they're songs that your grandma will know and your kid will know."