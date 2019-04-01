Married at First Sight's Jules Admits Cam Has This Very Annoying Habit

Married at First Sight Australia couple Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson may appear to have a nearly perfect relationship, but there's one household habit causing ongoing strife since they moved in together post-show.

"Sometimes Cam doesn't know what a washing basket is," Jules, 36, told E! News. "But when you point it out he will literally make the utmost effort to make the difference, which is what's important."

And former pro cricketer Cam says he has a valid reason for his behaviour: "In men's world, there are different subtle levels of washing. You can wear shirts more than once so it just kind of sits there…"

Unfortunately, according to Jules, this means she has to "go around sniffing everything".

Still, life outside the experiment for the newly engaged couple has largely been blissful.