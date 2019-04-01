Judge Orders Bench Warrant for Tori Spelling in Bank Lawsuit Case

Tori Spelling is in trouble with the court.

The actress failed to show up at a hearing on March 29, spurring the Calif. court to order a bench warrant issued to the star and held to a new date. Bail was set at $5,000. The hearing was continued to May 1 and is connected to her ongoing legal battle with City National Bank, which sued her and her husband Dean McDermott in 2016 for failing to fulfill payments on a $400,000 loan stemming from years earlier. At the time, the couple failed to pay and owed $185,714 plus an additional $2,407 in interest and $681 in late charges for a total of $188,803.

In May 2017, the court ruled on a default judgment after the couple missed the deadline to respond to the bank's allegations in court. According to a Writ of Execution filed on March 28, Spelling now owes more than $260,000 as part of the judgment, including interest accrued after the judgment.