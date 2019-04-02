Married at First Sight's Decision Day Reveals Two Shocking Breakups

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here.
When four couples decided to say "I Do" on Lifetime's hit reality show Married at First Sight, they put their faith in Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Jessica Griffin and Pastor Carl Robertson.
After all, they are the experts on all things love and relationships.
But after a romantic honeymoon, moving in together and seven weeks as husband and wife, the couples had to make a decision: Do they want to stay married or do they want to get a divorce?
"They have put their heart and souls into these marriages," Pastor Carl shared on tonight's all-new episode. "Everything for love."
So what are the results? We've got you covered below.
Stephanie Sersen & AJ Vollmoeller
As an only child, AJ admitted that he was used to putting himself first and not considering what others needed. But after getting married, he always has Stephanie on his mind. "Seven weeks ago, I got to say ‘I do' to Married at First Sight without knowing my wife. Today, I get to say ‘I do' to the person my wife is now that I know her and I couldn't be more happy about that," he shared. "I choose to stay married to you for the rest of my life."
As for Stephanie, she also is committed to the process. "I think we've gotten so far up to this point but part of it was forced. Now, it's up to us to do it on our own and I just want to make sure that we can still do that," the financial consultant shared. "That being said, I want to stay married to you."
Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess
This season, Jasmine was worried about "emotional connections issues" between her husband. She also wanted her husband to have financial and career goals in the future. But ultimately, she wanted to keep the marriage going. As for Will, he wanted to call things off. "I agree with her that we could benefit with longer time to grow and get to know each other. My biggest concern or issue is the communication," he shared. "So I guess unfortunately I would say I want a divorce."
Jasmine would add through tears, "I think that I've really tried to do my best to meet your needs when it came to communication and I think that I failed and that makes me sad because I don't know what else I could have done."
Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo
To say this couple's first weeks of married life were a challenge may just be an understatement. Luke was concerned about Kate's drinking. As for viewers, they were shocked to learn that Luke "felt dead inside" after kissing his wife for the first time. When it came to decision day, they both wanted out. "I think that I'm not sure this could get to a point where we would both have what we need in a marriage," Kate told the experts. "I think it would be best for us to go our separate ways."
Even Pastor Calvin agreed by saying, "I fight for marriages, I normally do, but not this time. I think that you are healthier apart. Kate, I believe you need someone who really wants to be married to you, who really desires you, because you're really special."
Kristine Killingsworth & Keith Dewar
During the season, the couple disagreed about when to have kids. And Keith had yet to say, "I love you." Fortunately, the pair's chemistry couldn't be denied when they announced their plans to stay married. "I feel like if you keep pushing me and lighting that fire under me, I'll be amazing one day," Keith shared with a huge smile on his face. "I'm going to say ‘I do" again to Kristine. I'm going to stay with Kristine."
Kristine added, "I would like to stay married. We've started something great together. I feel like it's done nothing but blossomed since the day we met and I feel like we can continue to create something great." And yes, Keith finally said the L word.
With Decision Day behind us, that means it's time for next week's finale where the couple's will reunite and update fans on where things stand today.
In a preview for next week, Luke's sexual orientation is put under the microscope. And did Jasmine and Will reconcile when cameras weren't rolling? We must stay tuned!
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.
