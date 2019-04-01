Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Going Undercover? We’ll Let You Decide

It doesn't look like Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn will be trying their hands at being undercover CIA or MI5 agents any time soon.

A couple believed to be Swift and Alwyn wore some pretty over-the-top disguises over the weekend as they supposedly celebrated the Cats wrap party in New York City. If it was in fact them, the duo was seen leaving the Greenwich Hotel and it was pretty hard to miss them. Perhaps this was a new game they were playing with the paparazzi or just a couple's version of the Taylor-Swift-hiding-in-a-massive-suitcase situation (the claim that it was Taylor inside the trunk was later refuted and walked back).

Pink was the overall theme for their disguised day out. The supposed Reputation artist wore a knee-length white dress with a tan coat over it. She had on black tights and red shoes with a kitten heel. While all of that seems rather innocuous, she balanced it all out with a hot pink wig, big black sunglasses and a matching pink bandanna wrapped around the bottom half of her face.

Alwyn—if it really was him—followed suit in rather normal clothes (read: black pants, a white shirt and a black jacket) but paired that with a magenta beanie and bandanna also wrapped around his face. He, too, donned big sunglasses and a pair of large headphones.