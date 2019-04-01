The Best Career Advice The Voice Coaches Have Ever Gotten

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM
Sometimes even coaches need coaching.
In the exclusive clip above, the coaches of The Voice reveal who they'd choose to coach them, as well as the best career advice they've ever gotten. Some of them take the question seriously, and some do not, and we bet you can guess which ones are which before you even watch.
Hint: One of Blake Shelton's answers involves yellow snow.
Hit play above to hear from Shelton, John Legend, Adam Levine, and Kelly Clarkson, who also happens to give some advice that's good for everybody, not just singers.
Once upon a time, Clarkson asked Annie Lennox how she keeps her voice from dying with all the shows and interviews she was doing, and her advice was this: "You gotta know when to say no."
"I was very young. I was 19 coming off Idol. It was very hard for me to say no because I felt like people would think I was lazy or I was trying to be a diva or something," Clarkson explains. "It's a very simple answer, but it's a very simple thing to say look, I can only do so much because I'm not a robot."
To be fair, the advice Shelton apparently got from Ted Nugent about not eating yellow snow is also advice even non-singers should be taking, but now we're really wondering when exactly that has helped Shelton with his career in country music.
The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?