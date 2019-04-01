Emma Roberts Can't Stop Smiling During Romantic Stroll With Garrett Hedlund

TheImageDirect.com
Emma Roberts is taking her new love to the streets!
In case there was any doubt that the actress hadn't moved on from her split with Evan Peters, these photos may just be the proof you need.
Over the weekend, Emma was spotted in New York City holding hands with fellow actor Garrett Hedlund.
Wearing a black wool coat, plaid trousers and black boots, Emma looked stylish as can be while in the Big Apple. As for Garrett, he kept things casual in a denim jacket and black pants.
According to an eyewitness, the duo was spotted on a walk outside a New York hotel around 12 noon local time. They were "smiling and holding hands" and looked "way into each other."
The weekend sighting comes after Emma and Evan broke off their engagement shortly after Valentine's Day.
"They have had their ups and downs for a while now and were really trying to make it work," an insider shared with E! News. "Their split was a long time coming."
Ultimately, Emma and Garrett started spending time together in various social settings before turning their friendship into something more.
At the same time, a source warned us that the new relationship isn't anything serious—yet.
"They have gone on a few casual dates and are exploring a relationship, but it is definitely not anything serious yet," our source shared. "Emma is not one to rush into things and is seeing how things pan out."
Fans may recognize Garrett as the star of Netflix's Triple Frontier opposite Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac. As for Emma, she most recently starred in American Horror Story.