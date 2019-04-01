It's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Moment Everyone Will Be Talking About: Kyle Richards vs. Lisa Vanderpump

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo

So, this is how a friendship crumbles. E! News has your first look at the epic, potentially friendship-ending fight between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It's not going to be pretty, despite the presence of big glasses of wine.

In the preview below, Kyle and Lisa catch up on bike rides and such, but the conversation quickly returns to Puppygate and the fate of Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, a dog Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. The latest twist in Puppygate involves a story on RadarOnline about the dog, which Dorit feels came from LVP herself.

"There's always stories, negative stories," LVP says. Kyle tells her Dorit was "very" upset about the story.

"If you read the article it sounds like it comes from your camp," Kyle says.

Photos

Real Housewives Transformations

LVP admits to speaking with TMZ at the Vanderpump Dogs center and put herself on the line about the whole situation. Then the tensions rise.

"You always say when you look at the article, you have to see who benefits, right?" Kyle says. "I'm in a really bad position here…because as your friend I want to say, ‘That is not true! I don't believe that.' But I don't, I don't feel that Ken!"

Would Lisa really go to two separate outlets and refute herself?

"That's what everybody thinks, yes," Kyle says.

It only gets worse from here. Viewers know Kyle ends up getting kicked out of Villa Rosa. Kyle has said previously this was the last time she spoke with LVP.

Also in the episode: newlywed Denise Richards starts nesting instead of honeymooning, Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna provide moral support to Dorit and Teddi Mellencamp honors her commitments and hosts a charity event for Vanderpump Dogs.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kyle Richards , Lisa Vanderpump , Real Housewives , The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills , TV , Top Stories , Reality TV

Trending Stories

Latest News
Songland

NBC's Songland Will "Pull Back the Curtains" and Show How Music Is Made

The Bachelorette

Your Favorite Bachelorette Stars Reunite: Look Back at Their Journeys to Find Love

Jordan Peele Talks Modernizing Classic TV Show "The Twilight Zone"

Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow

Emily Bett Rickards' Arrow Exit Isn't TV's First Shocking Star Departure

The Walking Dead

How The Walking Dead Is Preparing for Danai Gurira's Season 10 Exit

Briana DeJesus, John Rodriguez

Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Reveals the Secret to Her Private One-Year Relationship

Michael, Martha, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight’s Michael Just Shaved Half His Head and We Are Shook

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.