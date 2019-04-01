Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Enjoy a Broadway Date Night

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 5:50 AM
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban enjoyed a date night at the theater this weekend.
The 51-year-old actress and 51-year-old country superstar attended the show Network at the Belasco Theatre in New York. The Broadway play stars Bryan Cranston, Tatiana Maslany and Tony Goldwyn. The production tells the story of an anchorman with a dwindling career. But after he has a breakdown on live TV, his ratings soar and he becomes one of the biggest stars on the small screen.
Kidman posted a picture of herself smiling next to her hubby at the theater. The Oscar winner stunned in a black blazer and white button-up and held a playbill from the performance.
"Thank you Bryan, Tatiana and the whole cast for a riveting and arresting night of great theater. Xx," she captioned the snapshot on Instagram.
Maslany also thanked the couple for attending the show.
"Thank you for coming!!!" the Orphan Black star wrote in the comments section. "It meant so much to have you there."
It's certainly been a busy time for the couple. The actress is set to star in season two of Big Little Lies and has been working on a number of film projects, including The Goldfinch and an untitled film about Roger Ailes.
Meanwhile, Urban will be in the running for Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards. He's also currently on tour.
With so much going on, it's nice these two can sneak in a sweet date night.
