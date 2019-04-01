Inside Rachael Ray's $80 Million Empire: Making a Mess, Ignoring Critics and Cooking Dinner With the Only Man She Could Have Married

Ray and Cusimano, now married for almost 14 years and devoted dog parents, have weathered their share of reports about being on the rocks ("I think they said six actually," Ray cracked to People about how many women tabloids claimed her husband had cheated with), but they remain rock solid.

They renewed their vows in Italy in 2015 for their 10th anniversary—and, it turned out, they were flying friends and family out every year to celebrate their anniversary. "We've done this celebration every year for 10 years," Ray told People. "We're very busy; I have five jobs. We don't see everybody often enough, and we probably take them and their friendship for granted. But they make us better people for knowing them."

Otherwise, she and Cusimano split their time between their six-level, 1,800-square-foot apartment in Greenwich Village (bought in 2004 for $1.4 million; they bought the neighboring unit to use as guest quarters in 2008 for $1.25 million) and the cabin in the Adirondacks that Ray bought when she was first making a name for herself. They listed a spread in Southampton for $4.9 million in 2017 after owning that for nine years.

"When people come over for the first time to my apartment I think they're shocked at how tiny the kitchen is," Ray told the Wall Street Journal. (It's cluttered and cozy, with a bright-blue fridge.) "If we're home, John's in his studio and I'm in the kitchen, and we come together at the cocktail portion."

Cusimano also makes regular appearances on Rachael Ray, sitting in on chats with guests or preparing craft cocktails. Sometimes he brings Isaboo, such as when he surprised Ray for Mother's Day last year.