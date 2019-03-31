Married at First Sight’s Michael Just Shaved Half His Head and We Are Shook

Bye bye, man bun!

It appears Married at First Sight Australia's Michael Brunelli has ditched his signature long locks and debuted a bizarre new ‘do on Instagram—and his caption "Uh oh" says it all.

The primary school teacher took to Instagram Stories on April 1 to show off new look, consisting of a mop of hair on top and shaved sides. At this stage, we're unsure if Michael is actually committing to the brave look, if it's a haircut in progress or just an April Fools' Day joke.

Some MAFS viewers were quick to speculate that Michael's haircut was a clue that his relationship with Martha Kalifatidis is now over.