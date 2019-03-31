Married at First Sight’s Michael Just Shaved Half His Head and We Are Shook

Nine
by Winsome Walker | Sun., Mar. 31, 2019 9:41 PM
Bye bye, man bun!
It appears Married at First Sight Australia's Michael Brunelli has ditched his signature long locks and debuted a bizarre new ‘do on Instagram—and his caption "Uh oh" says it all.
The primary school teacher took to Instagram Stories on April 1 to show off new look, consisting of a mop of hair on top and shaved sides. At this stage, we're unsure if Michael is actually committing to the brave look, if it's a haircut in progress or just an April Fools' Day joke.
Some MAFS viewers were quick to speculate that Michael's haircut was a clue that his relationship with Martha Kalifatidis is now over.
Nine
"They have definitely split - because Martha wouldn't allow this unless Kanye had this hair cut," one fan wrote on @Mafsfunny's repost of Michael's photo.
Another commented, "I always go the drastic haircut post break up too".
Meanwhile, others predicted that the 27-year-old's distressing haircut was an April Fools' joke.
"Surely this is an april fools prank," one Instagram user wrote, while another added, "cmon people it's april fools day".
Michael isn't the only MAFS participant to shake up his look after filming wrapped. To catch you up to speed: former virgin Matt grew a beard, while tradie Sam shaved his beard off. Elizabeth went from a blonde to a brunette—and then debuted a shorter lob.
Martha and Michael will decide if they want to continue their relationship post-MAFS in Monday's vow renewal ceremony. A teaser for the episode hints the couple's Sydney/Melbourne divide could be a huge issue.
"This time away from her was the first time that I sat down and I really thought about my own life," Michael says in the clip. "The fact that if I want the relationship to continue with Martha long term I'm going to have to give up everything in Melbourne, move to a completely different state and start again. I'm going to be brutally honest with Martha today."
_______________
UPDATE:
April Fools'! Michael has confirmed he has not chopped off his luscious locks and was actually pranking us with a pic from 2014.
"My hair is still intact," he said in a follow-up Instagram story. "For those of you commenting on my nose in the photo it was from 2014, that's what my nose used to look like before it got broken. So if you know a good plastic surgeon hit me up!"
