Grammy-Nominated Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot and Killed in Los Angeles

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Mar. 31, 2019 5:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nipsey Hussle

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on Sunday, multiple outlets report.

According to NBC News, Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was fatally shot outside of his store The Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police tweeted on Sunday afternoon, "At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased."

The tweet continued, "We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available."

NBC News reports that a perpetrator is still at large.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

Hussle was nominated at the 2019 Grammys in the Best Rap Album category for Victory Lap. He ultimately lost to Cardi BInvasion of Privacy

He posted a cryptic tweet earlier in the day hours before the shooting. "Having strong enemies is a blessing," he wrote.

Many fellow artists and celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the 33-year-old rapper.

"F--k. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long," Drake captioned a photo of Hussle on Instagram. "You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I'm only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g."

Meek Mill said the loss "broke me." He wrote, "we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I'm tired. prayers for my brother and his family."

Our thoughts go out to Nipsey Hussle's family and loved ones at this difficult time.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Death , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Just Released a Rap Song About Harambe the Gorilla

Kanye West, Twitter

Surprise! Kanye West Is Bringing His Sunday Service to Coachella 2019

Celine Dion Birthday, Best Looks

Our Hearts Will Go on and on Forever for Céline Dion and Her Impeccable Style

Birdman Denies Breaking Up With Toni Braxton on "Wendy"

Shangela Performs Beyonce's "Baby Boy" in Front of Beyonce!

Kelly Clarkson, Reba McEntire, ACMAs

She's Fancy! Take a Look Back at Reba McEntire & Kelly Clarkson's Sweetest Moments

ESC: Grammy Awards Trend, Lady Gaga

She Was Born This Way! Vote for Lady Gaga's Best Song As We Celebrate Her Birthday

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.