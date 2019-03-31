EXCLUSIVE!

Cam and Jules Reveal Which Married at First Sight Co-Stars Snubbed Their Engagement

by Ashley Spencer | Sun., Mar. 31, 2019 8:45 PM

Married at First Sight Australia, Cam Merchant, Jules Robinson

Nine

Cam and Jules: The Wedding Special?

On Sunday night's episode of Married at First Sight Australia, Cam Merchant proposed to Jules Robinson at their final vow renewal ceremony.

"I don't think there was ever any pressure to propose," Cam, 34, told E! News. "I knew that that's where our relationship was going to go no matter what. It was more that question of do I do it now and is this right—not just for me but for both of us—because the relationship meant so much to me that I didn't want to jeopardise it."

But as soon as 36-year-old Jules walked out, he knew the timing was right: "I saw her beautiful face and it sang to me. I knew straight away that this is what I'm meant to do."

Now, they're starting to plan their IRL wedding—and it might be coming to TV screens across Australia.

"We're open to it!" Jules said. "I feel like reading a lot of things online people are saying, 'We need to see this! We've been there from the beginning and we feel part of their relationship.'"

Married at First Sight’s Jules Reveals 2019 Baby Plans With Cam

This time, however, they'd prefer the cameras to be more of a "fly on the wall" scenario.

"It is our day, and we don't want it to be a production, if that makes sense," Jules added. "But we're definitely open to the idea because it would be beautiful to share with so many people that are invested in our relationship, which is really, really incredible."

After their proposal aired on Sunday night, the pair received an outpouring of support from several of their MAFS co-stars.

"Heidi reached out, Cyrell messaged me yesterday, Susie did a beautiful post," Jules said.

Noticeably absent from the well-wishers: Jessika Power and Martha Kalifatidis.

"No," Cam told E! News when asked if they'd contacted the newly engaged duo. "You'd love for them to do that, but no. It's a testament to their character and each to their own."

Still, expect to see their reactions on next week's Married at First Sight reunion special where Cam and Jules told the cast about their engagement.

"We went in really happy and had some big news to share," Jules said. "I'm an adult. I can forgive and forget, say hello, and take it from there. But not everyone is like that, unfortunately."

Married at First Sight Experts Go Rogue and Expose Jessika's Behaviour in Finale

The rest of Married at First Sight's final vow ceremonies air Monday and Tuesday at 7:30pm on Nine.

