Cam and Jules Reveal Which Married at First Sight Co-Stars Snubbed Their Engagement

Cam and Jules: The Wedding Special?

On Sunday night's episode of Married at First Sight Australia, Cam Merchant proposed to Jules Robinson at their final vow renewal ceremony.

"I don't think there was ever any pressure to propose," Cam, 34, told E! News. "I knew that that's where our relationship was going to go no matter what. It was more that question of do I do it now and is this right—not just for me but for both of us—because the relationship meant so much to me that I didn't want to jeopardise it."

But as soon as 36-year-old Jules walked out, he knew the timing was right: "I saw her beautiful face and it sang to me. I knew straight away that this is what I'm meant to do."

Now, they're starting to plan their IRL wedding—and it might be coming to TV screens across Australia.

"We're open to it!" Jules said. "I feel like reading a lot of things online people are saying, 'We need to see this! We've been there from the beginning and we feel part of their relationship.'"