Omari Hardwick Kisses Beyoncé Twice at NAACP Image Awards and the Beyhive Has Some Thoughts

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 31, 2019 3:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Beyonce, Omari Hardwick

Shutterstock; Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for NAACP

The Beyhive is not too happy with Power actor Omari Hardwick.

Many of the members think he overstepped his boundaries when he kissed Beyoncé not once but twice on the cheek while embracing her in greeting at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday—and near her husband Jay-Z, as seen in a viral fan video. Other fans don't think the actor did anything inappropriate.

Hardwick's rep could not be reached for comment. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have also not addressed the encounter.

"2nd kiss was unnecessary & uncomfortable. Don't do that again," tweeted user @farhana_io. "We women so often get touched, kissed, groped & poked in instances exactly like this (at an event, at work, etc). WE DON'T LIKE IT. It's time to no longer let these moments of discomfort slide."

Some fans targeted Hardwick on his Instagram page, unleashing a swarm of bee emojis and even some threats.

Photos

2019 NAACP Image Awards Arrivals

"You tried my Queen with that 2nd kiss! You fine but you ain't that fine! Count your days," one person wrote.

"So you're the dude that got too close to Beyoncé? Come outside I just wanna talk," another user commented.

Omari Hardwick, Beyonce, Instagram

Instagram / Omari Hardwick

Other people dismissed the interaction as nothing more than an awkward moment.

And naturally, there were memes.

Beyoncé had won Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Awards, while Jay-Z received the President's Award. Hardwick won Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series and Power was dubbed Outstanding Drama Series.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were treated like royalty at the event. Several other people, including R&B duo Chloe X Halle, also came up to greet them and take photos with them after they arrived at the award show, where the two were welcomed with cheers and applause. The couple were escorted by a couple of bodyguards.

During a commercial break, when it was quiet in Hollywood's Dolby Theater, a female audience member tried to get the singer's attention, yelling, "Hey Beyoncé girl!" Actresses Storm Reid and Regina Hall and others, including a little girl and boy, also walked over to the couple and excitedly chatted with them.

Meanwhile, Bey had clearly forgiven actress Sanaa Lathan over that biting incident that Tiffany Haddish talked about last year. Lathan, one of the show's presenters, gave the singer a quick hug while walking to her seat, and Bey was seen smiling.

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Controversy , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer Says She's "So Proud" of Husband Mike Caussin After Revealing Sex Addiction

Snoop Dogg, Matthew McConaughey, The Beach Bum After Party

Matthew McConaughey Recalls Hilarious Story of Snoop Dogg Replacing His "Oregano"

Kim Kardashian, North West, JoJo Siwa

North West Has the "Best Day Ever" While Hanging Out With JoJo Siwa

Kanye West, Twitter

Surprise! Kanye West Is Bringing His Sunday Service to Coachella 2019

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Shows PDA With Hailey Bieber and Sings in Instagram Live Video

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Shares Makeup-Free Selfie After Workout

Cheryl Burke, Bridal Shower

Cheryl Burke Celebrates at Bridal Shower Hosted by Maid of Honor Leah Remini

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.