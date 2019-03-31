Carrie Underwood Shares Makeup-Free Selfie After Workout

Instagram / Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood wants to show you the real her—sweaty, fresh-faced, happy, and full of mom jokes.
The 36-year-old singer, who gave birth to her and husband Mike Fisher's second son, Jacob, in January, posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a makeup-free selfie taken after a session at the gym the day before.
"When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout!" she wrote. "Unless your shirt is blue...then maybe you should be concerned! (sorry, total mom joke) I took these pics after my gym sesh yesterday (today I'm cleaning this mess of a house, which I totally consider to be my Saturday workout)."
In the photo, Underwood is lying down while wearing a pink halter top that bears the words "I'm Doing This For Me."
"This is one of my favorite new outfits...I especially love the top because this is basically my motto these days!" she continued. "Anyway, just wanted to share! Sending out lots of weekend ❤️ to you all! May we all get lots of stuff done and make a little time for ourselves in there, too!"
Underwood, who has her own collections of CALIA fitness apparel, had less than two weeks ago posted a mirror selfie of herself in workout clothes and got candid about the difficulty of slimming down to her pre-pregnancy figure.
"I'm going to be honest, 'bouncing back' after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I've been pretty hard on myself lately," she wrote. "I go into the gym and I can't run as fast or as far. I can't lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again...for my body to feel the way that I know it can."
"As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me," she continued. "It was a perfect home for Jacob. And even now it belongs to him every time he drinks his milk. As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can't."
She wrote, "I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal. I'm going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I'm always working towards my goals, one day I'll reach them. I'm going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do! #bodyafterbaby#fitmom #healthy #staythepath@caliabycarrie."
