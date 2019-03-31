Cheryl Burke Celebrates at Bridal Shower Hosted by Maid of Honor Leah Remini

It's bridal showering with the stars!

On Saturday, Dancing With the Stars alum Cheryl Burke celebrated her upcoming nuptials to Matthew Lawrence at a bridal shower thrown by her maid of honor, actress Leah Remini.

Burke, 34, wore a strapless white over-the-knee Romona Keveza wedding dress with a sweetheart neckline and a long tulle overlay to the event.

"My bride to be @cherylburke!" Remini, 48, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo. "So honored to be your matron of honor. I am so happy for you and @matthewlawrence. Looking forward to being part of your next chapter... to be continued... Thank you to all who came and celebrated her!"

 

Photos

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence's Caribbean Vacation

Burke shared on her own Instagram page a selfie with Remini.

"Words cannot fully express how thankful I am for you opening up your home to my family and friends today," she wrote. "My heart is overflowing with gratitude and appreciation. The fact that you said yes to being my Maid of Honor was enough, but you wanting to make everything perfect for me, means the world - I will never forget this special day for as long as I live. Countdown to the wedding day has officially begun and I cannot wait to have you by my side! I love you."

Burke had revealed on Twitter last September that Remini, who competed on season 17 of Dancing With the Stars in 2013, would serve as her maid of honor.

Burke's former Dancing With the Stars co-star Kym Herjavec, formerly known as Kym Johnson, provided the cakes for the shower.

See photos from the event:

Cheryl Burke, Bridal Shower

Instagram / Leah Remini

Bride-to-Be

Maid of honor Leah Remini posted this photo of the guest of honor.

Cheryl Burke, Leah Remini, Bridal Shower

Instagram / Cheryl Burke

Besties

Cheryl posted this selfie of her with her maid of honor, Leah Remini.

Cheryl Burke, Bridal Shower

Instagram / Alessandra Torresani

Group Shot

The bride-to-be poses for a pic with her friends.

Cheryl Burke, Bridal Shower

Instagram / Jack Ketsoyan

Bridal Shower Fun

Cheryl and her friends play a bridal shower game.

Cheryl Burke, Bridal Shower

Instagram / Jack Ketsoyan

Taste the Rainbow

A shot of Cheryl's bridal shower cake.

Cheryl Burke, Bridal Shower

Instagram / Alessandra Torresani

Yum!

The bride-to-be cuts her cake.

Last July, Kym and husband Robert Herjavec co-hosted an engagement party for Burke and Lawrence, 39. At the bash, he reunited with one of his Boy Meets World co-stars.

Burke and Lawrence announced their engagement last May. The two met in 2006 through his older brother and fellow actor Joey Lawrence, who was a contestant on season three of Dancing With the Stars. They initially dated for about a year before splitting in 2008, and rekindled their romance in early 2017.

