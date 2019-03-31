American Idol Reveals the Top 20

American Idol has found its finalists. 

Tonight, the top 40 performed solo in Hawaii and were narrowed down to the top 20, who will now perform in front of a live audience in Los Angeles starting with tomorrow night's show, meaning this is where the competition really gets intense. 

Some standouts in the top 20 include Alejandro Aranda, who blew the judges away with his guitar-playing skills, along with 90 Day Fiance star Evelyn Cormier. The quirky Eddie Island also made it to the top 20, along with Laci Kaye Booth, who made an impression in the very first episode of the season. 

Unfortunatley, some early standouts didn't quite make it through, including Nick Townsend, Shayy, and Myra Tran. 

Scroll down to see the entire list of contestants advancing to the next round! 

American Idol, Top 20, Wade Cota

ABC/Eric McCandless

Wade Cota

From Phoenix, AZ

American Idol, Top 20, Laci Kaye Booth

ABC/Eric McCandless

Laci Kaye Booth

From Livingston, TX

American Idol, Top 20, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon

ABC/Eric McCandless

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon

From Catonsville, MD

American Idol, Top 20, Uché

ABC/Eric McCandless

Uché

From Sugar Land, TX

American Idol, Top 20, Kate Barnette

ABC/Eric McCandless

Kate Barnette

From Kennesaw, GA

American Idol, Top 20, Laine Hardy

ABC/Eric McCandless

Laine Hardy

From Livingston, LA

American Idol, Top 20, Alejandro Aranda

ABC/Eric McCandless

Alejandro Aranda

From Pomona, CA

American Idol, Top 20, Ashley Hess

ABC/Eric McCandless

Ashley Hess

From Fremont, CA

American Idol, Top 20, Bumbly

ABC/Eric McCandless

Bumbly

From NYC

American Idol, Top 20, Riley Thompson

ABC/Eric McCandless

Riley Thompson

From Mabank, TX

American Idol, Top 20, Walker Burroughs

ABC/Eric McCandless

Walker Burroughs

From Birmingham, AL

American Idol, Top 20, Dimitrius Graham

ABC/Eric McCandless

Dimitrius Graham

From Baltimore, MD

American Idol, Top 20, Logan Johnson

ABC/Eric McCandless

Logan Johnson

From Boise, ID

American Idol, Top 20, Raquel Trinidad

ABC/Eric McCandless

Raquel Trinidad

From Tampa, FL

American Idol, Top 20, Ryan Hammond

ABC/Eric McCandless

Ryan Hammond

From Modesto, CA

American Idol, Top 20, Alyssa Raghu

ABC/Eric McCandless

Alyssa Raghu

From Orlando, FL

American Idol, Top 20, Evelyn Cormier

ABC/Eric McCandless

Evelyn Cormier

From Claremont, NH

American Idol, Top 20, Eddie Island

ABC/Eric McCandless

Eddie Island

From Nashville, TN

American Idol, Top 20, Shawn Robinson

ABC/Eric McCandless

Shawn Robinson

From Atlanta, GA

American Idol, Top 20, Madison Vandenburg

ABC/Eric McCandless

Madison Vandenburg

From Cohoes, NY

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

