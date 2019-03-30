NAACP Image Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

The 2019 NAACP Image Awards have arrived and it's a big night. The show is celebrating its 50th year and the show was held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the first time in its history.

Anthony Anderson hosted the event and there were already some big name winners revealed before the show. Netflix and HBO had the highest number of nominations with 22 and 20, respectively. ABC followed closely behind with 18. Oscars Best Picture nominee Black Panther has 14 nominations, including Best Motion Picture. BlacKkKlansmen, Crazy Rich Asians, If Beale Street Could Talk and The Hate U Give are also up for awards in the Best Motion Picture category.

Donald Glover's hit show Atlanta is up for Outstanding Comedy Series alongside black-ish, Dear White People, grown-ish and Insecure.

Jay-Z received the coveted and prestigious President's Award, which centers around dedication to public service.