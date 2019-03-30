Nicki Minaj's Former Stylist Is Suing Her for $43,000

Nicki Minajs former stylist Cristina Acevedo has filed a lawsuit against the rapper.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Acevedo is alleging in her lawsuit that she was never paid for her services. The lawsuit alleges that once Acevedo's time was up with the "Barbie Dreams" rapper and her invoices were submitted, "Minaj subsequently refused and continues to refuse to pay even one penny to [Acevedo]."

The documents state that the stylist's daily fee was $1,500 per day and her duties purportedly entailed that she would "personally style Minaj and/or members of her family from time to time as needed."

According to the lawsuit, Acevedo began her time with Minaj in April 2017 and worked with her for a total of 24 days, "frequently beyond a 10-hour day," over a two-month span.