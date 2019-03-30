Kylie Jenner Wears Sexy White Outfit on Vacation and Travis Scott Definitely Approves

Kylie Jenner is showcasing a sexy look while on a romantic getaway with beau Travis Scott.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Instagram page on Friday night photos of herself posing in a sheer white Jacquemus spring 2019 Ready-to-Wear calf-length dress, opened to reveal a matching bikini top.

"Brb on vacation wearing my favorite new lip kit EXTRAORDINARY available now on KylieCosmetics.com," she wrote.

Travis definitely approved of her look, commenting with seven lightning bolt emojis, eight queen emojis, a panting emoji, a fire emoji and a blue butterfly emoji.