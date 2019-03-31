Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz Share Their Latest Obsessions

If you watch Vanderpump Rules, you know that Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are pretty tight. They even opened TomTom, their namesake bar, in L.A. not too long ago. When we sat down with the charming duo together in studio, they shared some recent purchases and other obsessions of the moment. Think anything as extravagant as a new house for Sandoval and Ariana Madix to Poo-Pouri, a household staple for Schwartz.

Tell us about some of your recent purchases.

"I bought myself Mercedes C300 because the lease was up, and it happened to be around my birthday. I've never had a nice car before." —Schwartz

"Ariana and I bought a house so that was a recent gift to each other." —Sandoval