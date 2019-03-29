Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Expecting Baby No. 2

Miranda Kerr is expecting her second child with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

The model's rep tells multiple outlets, "Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family."

Miranda and Evan are welcoming the little one just ten months after their son Hart Spiegel was born in May.

Her son Flynn, who she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, is likely bursting with joy. During her last pregnancy, the Victoria's Secret model revealed that Flynn couldn't wait to be a big brother. "Evan and I had been together for a while, and he was like, 'When are we going to have a baby brother or sister?' We were like, 'We've got to get married first,'" she happily shared in an interview. "The day after the wedding, he comes running in, and he's like, 'Mommy, is it in there?' I was like, 'Honey, give it a minute!'"