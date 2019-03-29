Claire Holt Gives Birth to a Baby Boy 1 Year After Suffering Miscarriage

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Mar. 29, 2019 3:00 PM
Claire Holt is welcoming the adventure of motherhood with open arms!
The Originals star announced the birth of her and husband Andrew Joblon's first child together on Friday. Claire and Andrew welcomed a baby boy they named James Holt Joblon.
"Everything they say is true. There is no love like it," the proud mama captioned an Instragram photo of her precious newborn.
Holt has documented many of the trials and tribulations she faced on her pregnancy journey, including the miscarriage she suffered exactly one year ago. Months later, the longtime couple would announce they were expecting again.
"It still doesn't feel real," Claire shared with her 4.5 million Instagram followers at the time. "These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude. You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences."
And as her due date approached, the 30-year-old continued to keep it real when it came to the realities of her pregnancy experience.
"I figured I would be one of those women who popped off her spin bike and popped out a baby," she wrote online, "alas, the universe had other plans. My pelvis feels like it's going to split in half, I have a ninja practicing his roundhouse kicks on my ribs, and the whole needing-to-pee-every-5-mins thing is getting pretttty old (mainly because it takes me 10 mins to get up from the couch)."
Claire added, "I'm so grateful to be carrying a healthy baby, but I am definitely struggling. So, until this little dude decides to join us, you'll find me here (watching BRAVO), worshipping all the badass women who've gone before me."
Looks like all the ups and downs were well worth it!
Congratulations to the entire family.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?