NeNe Leakes Fires Back After Porsha Williams Shares Their Heated Text Exchange

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Mar. 29, 2019 2:52 PM
Tension between Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes appears to have hit a breaking point.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars have now taken their drama from the TV to social media, exchanging heated words about each other on Instagram. Porsha, who welcomed her first child just one week ago, posted screenshots on Friday of a text exchange, allegedly between her and NeNe.
"This is what my so called 'Big sis' sent me last night 6 days after giving birth," Porsha wrote along with the series of screenshots, which have since been deleted. "@neneleakes is so miserable and ain't happy for nobody. It's not a contest I'm just living my life and being blessed."
"Yes I posted this since you wanna go on live and speak on me yet again & talk about these text I figured I'd let them see for themselves!" Porsha continued, adding the hashtags #FatShamingANewMomShameOnYou #NonsupportiveEdglessbird #IsThisYourQueen.
The texts appear to begin with NeNe writing to Porsha, referencing an episode of Housewives in which NeNe's co-stars tried to go into her closet. In her text to Porsha, it appears NeNe is addressing speculation that she put her hands on Porsha during the closet incident.
"You lying ass big fat hungry bitch! You know I never put my hands on you!" NeNe's alleged text read. "Marlo [Hampton] Cynthia [Bailey] nor Kandi [Burrus] can EVER say that! You want an excuse for going in my closet without permission so you can talk yo fake s--t on IG all you want but remember my house is lit wit cameras!"
"Oh and don't forget who was by your side & saved yo wack ass when u pulled Kenya off that sofa," the text continued. "Don't forget nobody f--ked with u in San Fran or in Spain but ME! If u got something to say, say the truth because If I put my hands on you, you will know it. Oh and remember you had your hair flipped over yo thin bald spot! I have hair but if I don't, I have enough money to buy all the wigs & extensions I want."
In response, Porsha wrote back, "I'm not reading all that bulls--t! You know dayum well I aint recorded that in no studio to set you up! Kiss my ass! How dare you make that claim I would not conspire no s--t like that!!"
"You so full of s--! Go enjoy your 1 time 3 episode commercial," NeNe allegedly replied, referencing Porsha's Bravo delivery special.
After a few more exchanges, NeNe and Porsha said goodnight with a few more tense texts.
"Good night big piggy with the busted shape," a text from NeNe read.
"Girl I know you and them granddaddy long legs and box body not coming for my body!!!!" Porsha replied. "That made my night."
The final text from NeNe reads, "Longggg pretty legs and Been fine! You worry bout them extra small baby ankles you rockin! Hopefully they hold up that giant body. Try dieting! You that's something you have never been good at."
NeNe later posted and deleted a screenshot of her own, captured by The Shade Room, which shows a text she allegedly sent to Porsha on March 22 after she gave birth.
"Today your life changed! Congratulations! No matter where we are in our relationship, being a mother is a true blessing and only women can bring life into the world!" NeNe's text read. "That day in Destin Fl when you said 'you might be pregnant' i was genuinely happy for you then and now."
"Hey, sorry just getting back to you," a reply, allegedly form Porsha, read. "We got home from hospital a day ago and we been adjusting to being home. Baby Pilar is so precious she has been doing so well! My mom kept her downstairs for us so we could rest and I feel like a million bucks lol I'm stull just taking it super easy cuz I had a c section but other than that we are great! Thank you for checking in and yes I do know you genuinely cared thank you."
NeNe captioned the post, "@porsha4real This is what I sent you after you gave birth! I sent you text messages last nite after I saw on social media what you had said. I could have responded back on social media but I decided to text rather than do that! I know you need viewers to tune into your 3 episode commercial, which is why you doing the most! By ankles #HBIC."
After seeing NeNe's response post, Porsha replied, "And that is why you are sick! You started with me last night and now you play victim! It's too hard being friends with you. I'm done...so enjoy being exposed...Talk about that on your closet special sis."
