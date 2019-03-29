John Cena Gets Cozy With Mystery Woman in Vancouver

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Mar. 29, 2019 1:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
John Cena

FlightPhotoAgency

Moving on? John Cena is sparking romance rumors with a mystery brunette.

Almost a year after calling it quits with his longtime love Nikki Bella, photos have now emerged of the WWE star getting cozy with a new woman while out on a date in Vancouver. In the pictures, John, who has been in town filming a new movie, can be seen sharing a laugh with the woman as she holds him close. According to reports, the 41-year-old star and his rumored new leading lady enjoyed a four-hour dinner date in the city.

These PDA photos of John have emerged shortly after his ex, Nikki, confirmed her new romance with Artem Chigvintsev.

Photos

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

On Sunday's season finale of Total Bellas, Nikki admitted that while seeing her ex with someone new would "kill" her, she's ready to move on.

"I still have a long way to go, but honestly, I'm ready for a new me," Nikki said on the episode. "I need it."

She was later seen riding on the back of Artem's Ducati, sharing, "I'm ready to really explore new things and people and just really see what certain chemistries are all about."

As romance rumors continue to fly, John took to Twitter to post a message about being present.

"Be present, live and love the now. 'You never know what you got, until it's gone' leads to some difficult reflection," he wrote. "Know what you have while you have it. Find joy from the ups, downs, beginning, middle and end. That way memories are fond, not regretful."

After seeing the tweet, the Bella Twins' Twitter account replied, "Amen ❤️."

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ John Cena , Couples , Sightings , WWE , Apple News , Top Stories , Nikki Bella

Trending Stories

Latest News
Emeraude Toubia, Prince Royce

Prince Royce Marries Shadowhunters Star Emeraude Toubia in Secret Ceremony

Claire Holt

Claire Holt Gives Birth to a Baby Boy 1 Year After Suffering Miscarriage

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tom Hanks Is Rita Wilson's Biggest Cheerleader at Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes Fires Back After Porsha Williams Shares Their Heated Text Exchange

Olivia Jade Giannulli

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Spotted for First Time Since College Admissions Scandal

Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas Sr., Frankie Jonas, Denise Jonas, Joe Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Is an Excited Member of the Family at Frankie Jonas' Graduation

Grey's Anatomy, Camilla Luddington

Jo Will Never Be the Same After Learning Her History on Grey's Anatomy

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.