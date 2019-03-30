Shop Up to 60% Off at Good American Right Now

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Mar. 30, 2019 3:00 AM
You're the kind of person that keeps up, so we don't have to tell you that Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's Good American line of sexy basics is worth every penny.
That being said, we're not against a good a deal. So when Good American is having a significant sale (up to 60%, mind you), we're on the ball. There's tons of good stuff for festival season and beyond. Think cutout bodysuits, velvet crop tops and even some everyday light-wash denim to freshen up your springtime look.
You know it's all going to go fast, so don't sit on it. Grab yours while you can!
We're pairing this with a leather skirt for our next GNO.
BUY IT:
$179 $71 at Good American
Raw-seam denim is just edgy enough for your everyday wardrobe.
BUY IT:
$169 $67 at Good American
This would feel so right with a maxi skirt at brunch.
BUY IT:
$139 $55 at Good American
This bodysuit has Coachella written all over it.
BUY IT:
$149 $59 at Good American
If you ask us, the leather mini is an underrated wardrobe staple.
BUY IT:
$139 $70 at Good American
Anything off-the-shoulder is A-OK in our book.
BUY IT:
$129 $51 at Good American
Cargo pants are back, and we're not upset about it.
BUY IT:
$169 $85 at Good American
We're here for this take on the classic denim shirt.
BUY IT:
$189 $75 at Good American
Pair this flight suit with heels you'll be feelin' like a boss.
BUY IT:
$199 $139 at Good American
Haven't you heard? Bucket hats are back, y'all.
BUY IT:
$45 $22 at Good American
A lace-up detail is low-key but statement-making.
Can't go wrong with a denim skirt in a classic black.
BUY IT:
$149 $89 at Good American
We can't get enough of this sexy zip-front scuba bodysuit.
BUY IT:
$169 $67 at Good American
Again, this is ideal for festival season.
BUY IT:
$129 $51 at Good American
No such thing as too many skinny jeans.
BUY IT:
$159 $95 at Good American
We're here for this upgraded take on a denim jacket.
BUY IT:
$269 $107 at Good American
Black denim is always a good idea.
BUY IT:
$179 $107 at Good American
