Winter Is Coming for the "Emotional" The Walking Dead Season 9 Finale

On the heels of one of its bloodiest episodes, The Walking Dead is doing something fresh: snow. The season nine finale features a snowstorm—the first for the long-running AMC drama—and while it may look pretty, things won't exactly be that way for the zombie apocalypse survivors.

The penultimate episode featured the Alexandria fair and Alpha's (Samantha Morton) bloody border warning that involved the deaths of Tara (Alanna Masterson), Enid (Katelyn Nacon) and Henry (Matt Lintz). Now? Winter is coming and the remaining survivors are mourning.

"We'll be dealing with a lot of the emotional fallout from what's happened," showrunner Angela Kang told EW. "And we'll also play with some tension and real scariness, having to do with the threat of the Whisperers. So I think it's super cool, and I'm very excited to share with the audience."