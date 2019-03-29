Winter Is Coming for the "Emotional" The Walking Dead Season 9 Finale

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Mar. 29, 2019 1:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Walking Dead

AMC

On the heels of one of its bloodiest episodes, The Walking Dead is doing something fresh: snow. The season nine finale features a snowstorm—the first for the long-running AMC drama—and while it may look pretty, things won't exactly be that way for the zombie apocalypse survivors.

The penultimate episode featured the Alexandria fair and Alpha's (Samantha Morton) bloody border warning that involved the deaths of Tara (Alanna Masterson), Enid (Katelyn Nacon) and Henry (Matt Lintz). Now? Winter is coming and the remaining survivors are mourning.

"We'll be dealing with a lot of the emotional fallout from what's happened," showrunner Angela Kang told EW. "And we'll also play with some tension and real scariness, having to do with the threat of the Whisperers. So I think it's super cool, and I'm very excited to share with the audience."

Photos

Ranking The Walking Dead's Most Important Deaths

In the preview clip below, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) deal with the aftermath of Alpha's attack and Alpha's daughter, Lydia (Cassidy McClincy) being in the group's midst

Season nine saw the departures of series mainstays Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan, as well as a significant time jump, as well as introductions of new characters, relationships and threats.

"I hope that [viewers will] be feeling the triumph of the human spirit and the will that people have to go on, and how they can find strength in the face of grief," Kang said about the end of the finale.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on AMC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Walking Dead , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Grey's Anatomy, Camilla Luddington

Jo Will Never Be the Same After Learning Her History on Grey's Anatomy

Supergirl, Katie McGrath

Supergirl's Katie McGrath Talks Becoming "Dangerous Lena" In the Wake of Lex's Betrayal

Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Tony Hale's First Impressions of "Veep"

Exclusive: "Supergirl" Sneak Peek

Law and Order: SVU

Philip Winchester Leaving Law and Order: SVU Ahead of Season 21

Jenelle Evans, David Eason

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Slams David Eason Split Rumors

Birdman, Toni Braxton, BET Awards

Birdman Sets the Record Straight on His Engagement to Toni Braxton

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.