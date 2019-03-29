Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Hit the Red Carpet for a Glamorous Movie Date Night

Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, Shazam Premiere

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

It was a glamorous date night for Leighton Meester and Captain Marvel Jr. Adam Brody

The actor celebrated the premiere of his latest film, Shazam!, with his off-screen leading lady by his side. The married pair of five years stepped out onto the red carpet at the famed TCL Chinese Theater on Thursday night in honor of the DC Comics superhero movie, starring Zachary Levi as the eponymous character. 

The couple coordinated in shades of red, Meester in a vibrant red, printed dress and Brody in a burgundy suit. 

The two were a welcome sight on the red carpet considering they don't frequently make public appearances. 

Leighton Meester, Adam Brody

Henry S. Dziekan III/WireImage

The couple, who are mom and dad to 3-year-old daughter Arlo Day Brody, were last photographed out and about together back in 2017. 

They popped up at the 2017 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party and smiled for the cameras while volunteering at Feeding America's Summer Hunger Awareness event in June 2017. 

Welcome back to the red carpet, you two!

Shazam! hits theaters nationwide on April 5. 

