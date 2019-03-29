Demi Lovato Powerfully Claps Back at "Fuller Figure" Headline

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images
In the words of Demi Lovato, "change is made [by] raising your voice, speaking your truth and spreading love and compassion, not hate."
The star did just that when she called out a new report from The Inquisitr, bearing the headline, "Demi Lovato Appears To Have A Fuller Figure After Working Up A Sweat In LA."
The candid star took to social media to speak out against the report, writing on Instagram, "I AM MORE THAN MY WEIGHT." However, the 26-year-old songstress clarified that she was more angered by the fact that headlines like this one still exist.
"Unlike the past, I'm not triggered, I'm not upset that someone wrote a headline about my 'fuller figure.' I'm angry that people think it's okay to write headlines about people's body shapes. Especially a woman who has been so open about being in recovery from an eating disorder," she explained on her Instagram Story. "I'm not upset for myself but for anyone easily influenced by the diet culture."
"Too many people today base their ideal body weight off of what OTHERS tell us we should look like or weigh. Articles like these only contribute to that toxic way of thinking," Lovato continued. "If you're reading this: Don't listen to negative diet culture talk. You are more than a number on a scale and I am more than a headline about my body shape."
Not only did fans hear her message loud and clear, but also the report's writer, who got in touch with the star via Instagram messages to apologize.
"I thank you for your apology. Maybe you can write an article about this experience. Taking it down won't take away what's already up there. Unfortunately I had to use this is an example to make a statement about these types of headlines how damaging it is not [only] for me but the readers," Lovato wrote back to him, according to a screenshot she posted.
"You're an incredible talent and you're right, your body is not all you are," the author responded. "This is a lesson learnt."
The star also asked that her fans "be nice." "I appreciate your support but he learned a lesson and we never respond with hate, only love," she reminded her followers.
With the headline tackled, "now my fuller ass is going to sleep," the star quipped. "Goodnight guys..I love you so much. Don't forget to tell yourself how beautiful and worthy you are of a happy and healthy life."