Miley Cyrus Gives Fans the Ultimate Throwback With Hannah Montana Hair

Hannah Montana is that you?

Miley Cyrus took fans back to the early 2000s on Thursday by giving herself a fresh, new 'do inspired by her Disney Channel character. The 26-year-old singer posted photos and videos of her new look on Instagram.

"You know guys, it was so hard going back and forth that I decided to just be Hannah forever," Cyrus said. "She was getting a lot of press this week—thanks to me."

The celebrity was clearly feeling her new style and posted a video of herself rocking out to some of her character's biggest hits, including "The Best of Both Worlds" and "Nobody's Perfect."

"Except me, of course," she quipped.

In addition, she shared footage of herself jamming out to Migos' song "Hannah Montana" and shared side-by-side shots of herself as Hannah Montana in 2009 versus her new look today.

"I WIN! #10YearChallenge," she wrote.