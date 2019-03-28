The Bachelorette Australia 2019 Is Gogglebox's Angie Kent

Ten
It's official!
Gogglebox alum Angie Kent will be handing out roses as the new Bachelorette, Ten confirmed on Friday.
The network darling, who also spent time in the jungle on I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, is leaving behind her couch-watching duties with cohort Yvie Jones to hopefully find her Mr. Right on The Bachelorette Australia's fifth season later this year.
"I've always been the girl who loves to make everyone laugh, but now I reckon it's time to have someone to laugh with me, rather than at me," the 29-year-old, who self-identifies as a "bagel and dog enthusiast", said in a statement.
"I'm at a place now where I have loads of self-love, but I'm also open to all of life's amazing possibilities. So, if 20 or so fellas want to join me, have a laugh and potentially be my perfect partner in life and love—I say, let's give it a red hot go!"
Adds Bachie executive producer Hilary Innes: "Angie is the perfect Bachelorette. She's genuine, funny, loveable and naturally gorgeous. I am so excited to see Angie's love story unfold."
Angie and Yvie announced their exit from Ten's Gogglebox last December after eight seasons.
"We wanted to spread our wings but that doesn't mean we don't love Gogglebox," Angie said at the time in an Instagram Live, as reported by Who. "Because we do. There's no hard feelings there."
And Yvie was quick to show her support for Angie's new gig after the news broke.
"I could not be happier or prouder of my baby girl flangie being our newest bachelorette!!!!" she posted on Instagram. "I can't wait to choose all the men for you and find the man of your dreams. The funniest bugger alive. Love you."
The Bachelorette casting news comes on the heels of the announcement that 31-year-old astrophysicist Matt Agnew will serve as Australia's 2019's Bachelor.
While there's no release date for either The Bachelor or The Bachelorette yet, we do know that Bachelor in Paradise Australia (ft. loose units like Cass Wood, Cat Henesey, Alisha Aitken-Radburn, Alex Nation and Richie Strahan) will premiere April 9—exactly one week after the dramatic conclusion of Married at First Sight Australia.