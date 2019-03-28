The Bachelorette Australia 2019 Is Gogglebox's Angie Kent

It's official!

Gogglebox alum Angie Kent will be handing out roses as the new Bachelorette, Ten confirmed on Friday.

The network darling, who also spent time in the jungle on I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, is leaving behind her couch-watching duties with cohort Yvie Jones to hopefully find her Mr. Right on The Bachelorette Australia's fifth season later this year.

"I've always been the girl who loves to make everyone laugh, but now I reckon it's time to have someone to laugh with me, rather than at me," the 29-year-old, who self-identifies as a "bagel and dog enthusiast", said in a statement.

"I'm at a place now where I have loads of self-love, but I'm also open to all of life's amazing possibilities. So, if 20 or so fellas want to join me, have a laugh and potentially be my perfect partner in life and love—I say, let's give it a red hot go!"