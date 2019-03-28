Broad City Series Finale Breaks Abbi and Ilana Apart, But Only Physically

Anybody else really, really want a bacon, egg, and cheese right now? And maybe an entire toilet to cry into?

Abbi and Ilana went on one last adventure tonight in the Broad City series finale on the eve of Abbi moving to Colorado for her residency, and what began as a quest for Abbi's final New York breakfast sandwich turned into a walk with a toilet, which then turned into a magical roof party, which turned into a non-party as Ilana threw out all the guests one by one.

In the same way that we're straight up not ready to say goodbye to the ladies of Broad City, Ilana was straight up not ready to say goodbye to her best friend, and Abbi was clearly not ready either.