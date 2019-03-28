Harry Shum Jr. Welcomes Baby No. 1

Harry Shum Jr. is officially a dad!

The Shadowhunters star and his wife Shelby Rabara welcomed a baby named Xia. They made the big announcement on Instagram on Thursday evening, by sharing a photo of their baby's teensy tiny feet.

Almost immediately, a plethora of their famous friends began flooding their comments section with warm wishes and congratulations. Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan wrote on Harry's Instagram, "ahhhhh congrats to you both and welcome Xia!"

Other stars who congratulated the new parents include Henry Golding, Kevin McHale and Sarah Hyland.

As their first pregnancy neared it's end, Shelby shared how the wonderful experience has changed her life for the better. "Growing a human is humbling and awesome," she told her Instagram followers.

It feels like just yesterday Harry and Shelby shared that they were expecting their first baby with a cute fall-themed photoshoot.