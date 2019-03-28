GLAAD Media Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
The 2019 GLAAD Media Awards are off to a stellar start!
The annual ceremonies, which fund GLAAD's work toward achieving acceptance for the LGBTQ community, aim to recognize various forms of media for its inclusive, fair and accurate representation of the LGBTQ community and the issues members face. This year's ceremonies take place tonight in Los Angeles and May 4 in New York City.
Among the star-studded list of honorees include Beyoncéand Jay-Z, who will accept the prestigious Vanguard Award, and Sean Hayes, who will accept the the Stephen F. Kolzak Award. Madonna and Andy Cohen will receive their own special accolades, the Advocate for Change Award and the Vito Russo Award, respectively, during the NYC gathering.
Stars expected to take the stage inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel include Erika Jayne, Lena Waithe, Meghan Trainor, Adam Rippon, Hayley Kiyoko, Lizzo, Olivia Munn and more.
For all the celeb sightings from tonight's soiree, check out our gallery below:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jonathan Van Ness
Yaass, hunty! The Queer Eye star turns out for his 32nd birthday in a silver silk gown and chunky heels.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Meghan Trainor
This pop star is all about that bass, and this modern yellow look!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD
Jazz Jennings
Flower power! The transgender rights activist is in full bloom on the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Antoni Porowski
So suave! The Queer Eye culinary guru suits up for the GLAAD Media Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Michelle Kwan
The Olympic figure skater channels her inner ice queen in a silver sequined mini-dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jameela Jamil
The Good Place star redefines the LBD with combat boots and hot pink eyeshadow.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD
Ross Mathews
10's across the board! The RuPaul's Drag Race judge is serving metallic realness.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Olivia Munn
We're totally digging her Black Swan vibes.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lea DeLaria
The Orange Is the New Black star looks sharp in this monochromatic ensemble.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tan France
The Queer Eye star proves just why he's the group's fashion expert.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD
Rachel Bloom
The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star goes for the gold—quite literally.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD
Gigi Gorgeous
A vision! The YouTube star shows some skin in a sheer silver gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bobby Berk
The Queer Eye star and interior designer is oh-so stylish in a plaid suit.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Barbara Corcoran
The Shark Tank personality is here to make a deal!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lauren Ash
Lady in red! The Superstore actress goes glam for the main event.
Check out the complete list of 2019 GLAAD Media Awards nominees here.
