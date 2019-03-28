How Legacies Goes On After That Epic Buffy the Vampire Slayer Ending

Legacies' first season just went out with such a bang that we're mad about it.

Mostly we're mad that we have to now wait months upon months to find out what happens now after Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) dove into that pit and was erased from existence, but we're also mad at how perfectly that was set up. There was even a whole episode earlier this season about a world without Hope, an obvious-but-not bit of foreshadowing the only solution to keeping Malivore down.

It really does make perfect sense. Malivore, the thing keeping all of the ancient monsters from roaming the earth, was created by a witch, a vampire, and a werewolf, so only the unlikely product of a witch, a vampire, and a werewolf could defeat him/it (if he actually is defeated, but we'll get to that).