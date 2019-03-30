30 Celebs Whose Real Names You Will Never Guess

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sat., Mar. 30, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Frank Ocean, Miley Cyrus, Reese Witherspoon

Getty Images

If some stars' names sound too good to be true, that's because it is. 

Believe it or not, a lot of celebs change their names when they enter the entertainment industry. Whether it be because it is crazy hard to pronounce, or because of a childhood nickname, plenty of stars choose to change things up. Some stars, like Miley Cyrus and Frank Ocean, make it official by legally changing the name on their birth certificate. 

The way Frank Ocean sees it is, "None of us are our names. If you don't like your name then change your name."

And it seems like a lot of other singers and actors agree with him since they also took the same step that he did. 

Photos

Celeb Siblings You May Have Forgotten About

To find out which stars actually have a stage name, check out the gallery below!

Frank Ocean, Grammys

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Christopher Edwin Breaux

In 2014, Frank Ocean legally changed his name because, why not? 

ESC: Lorde, 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor

Turns out the "Royals" singer is really into learning about the aristocracy, hence the reason why she chose the name Lorde, but with a feminine 'e.'

Bruno Mars

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Peter Gene Hernandez

Apparently the singer looked more like a Bruno than a Peter, so one day his dad started calling him Bruno. Ever since, he has been known as Bruno Mars.

Article continues below

LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Lana Del Rey

Shutterstock

Elizabeth Woolridge Grant

Every artist has an alter ego, and Lana Del Rey just happens to be the persona of choice for the singer. 

ESC: Gigi Hadid, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jelena Noura Hadid

Oddly enough, Gigi Hadid got her stage name in school when the teacher would confuse her and a girl named Helena. Since her mom called her "gigi" as a term of endearment at home, she told the teacher to just call her Gigi and it simply stuck. 

Calvin Harris, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Adam Richard Wiles

Fans were confused when Taylor Swift thanked then-boyfriend Adam in an acceptance speech, which lead people to the discovery that Calvin Harris is simply a stage name. The DJ told Shortlist magazine he chose the name because his first single was more soulful and wanted something a bit more "racially ambiguous."

Article continues below

Cardi B, Z100 Jingle Ball 2018

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Belcalis Almanzar

Cardi B took on the name Bacardi after family and friends started calling her sister Hennessy. Later on she shortened the name to something that suited her a lot more.

Miley Cyrus, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Destiny Hope Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' bright smile is what inspired her childhood nickname, Smiley. Eventually the name was shortened to Miley and it stuck. 

Tina Fey, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Elizabeth Stamatina Fey

A little known fact about 30 Rock's Tina Fey is that she is actually named Elizabeth. The comedian made a not so subtle tribute to her birth name by naming her character Liz Lemon.

Article continues below

Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon

Turns out Reese isn't even Reese Witherspoon's middle name. The actress chose the moniker in honor of her mother, whose maiden name is Reese.

Iggy Azalea, MTV VMA's 2014

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amethyst Kelly

It's hard to believe that Iggy Azalea was born Amethyst Kelly!

Jennifer Aniston

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Jennifer Anastassakis

Before she became a household name, this was what erstwhile Friend Jennifer Aniston answered to.

Article continues below

Alicia Keys, GRAMMYS 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Alicia Augello Cook

Alicia Keys didn't always have such a musical name.

Tom Cruise

INFphoto.com

Thomas Mapother IV

Before he became arguably the biggest movie star in the world, Tom Cruise went by this name.

Jamie Foxx

Paul A. Hebert/WireImage

Eric Bishop

True, Jamie Foxx just seems more fitting for an Oscar-winning Hollywood party guy.

Article continues below

Lady Gaga

Sultana / Splash News

Stefani Germanotta

Before the meat dresses and chart-topping music, Lady Gaga was just an everyday girl from New York.

Natalie Portman

Kevin Lee/Getty Images

Natalie Hershlag

Back when she was born in 1980, this was how the future bigtime actress Natalie Portman greeted the world.

Lil Wayne

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.

Wonder if his family calls the rapper by his real name or his stage name, Lil Wayne?

Article continues below

Jay-Z

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Shawn Carter

Jay-Z is definitely a more fitting name for a hip-hop impressario.

Nicole Richie, TCA

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Nicole Camilla Escovedo

Check former Paris Hilton BFF Nicole Richie's birth certificate and this is the name you'll see.

Portia de Rossi Oscars

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Amanda Lee Rogers

Before she became a big-time TV star and married Ellen DeGeneres, this was the name Portia de Rossi answered to.

Article continues below

Snoop Dogg, MTV Movie Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Calvin Broadus

This pioneer of West Coast rap would later go on to be known as Snoop Dogg.

Marilyn Manson

Greetsia Tent/Getty Images

Brian Warner

If you want to work a ghoulish persona, we agree, a name like Marilyn Manson will work much better.

Demi Moore, DVF Journey of a Dress

Courtesy Getty Images/DVF

Demetria Gene Guynes

Before she'd starred in dozens of huge Hollywood movies and married two Tinseltown A-listers, this was the name Demi Moore went by.

Article continues below

Bono, Oscars Nominees Luncheon

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Paul Hewson

All it took was a nickname from some high school friends, and U2 frontman Bono's famous moniker was born.

Ricky Martin

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

Enrique Morales

Before he started shaking his bonbon for the masses, music superstar Ricky Martin went by this everyday name.

Tiger Woods

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/MCT/Sipa USA

Eldrick Woods

Somehow, we don't think the Tiger Woods scandal would have been as sensational had he gone by his birth name.

Article continues below

Sir Elton John, Emmy Awards, 2013, Audience

John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images

Reginald Dwight

Guess music superstar Elton John didn't think his original name would be a hit with audiences.

Carmen Electra

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Tara Patrick

We agree. Carmen Electra is much more effective when it comes to selling a sexy Baywatch persona.

Vin Diesel

Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMAPress.com

Mark Vincent

If you're looking for an explosive action-star name, how about Vin Diesel instead?

Article continues below

Who else feels like changing their name now?

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jennifer Aniston , Miley Cyrus , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Why Julia Louis-Dreyfus Approached the Final Season of Veep Differently

E-Comm: Top 10 Sunglasses on Major Sale Right Now

Top 10 Sunglasses on Major Sale Right Now

Friends Kids, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon, Dakota Fanning, Cole Sprouse

Whatever Happened to the Child Stars From Friends?

E-Comm: Good American Sale

Shop Up to 60% Off at Good American Right Now

Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks, 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Stevie Nicks Accidentally Refers to Harry Styles as NSYNC Member at Hall of Fame Ceremony

Hannah Brown, The Bachelor

Go Behind the Scenes of Hannah Brown's Season of The Bachelorette

Temptation Island

USA's Temptation Island Status Update: Where Are They Now?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.