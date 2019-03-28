Married at First Sight Experts Go Rogue and Expose Jessika's Behaviour in Finale

Married at First Sight Australia is going out with a bang.

Season 6 of the hit reality series will wrap up on Tuesday but not before airing the remaining couples' final vow renewal ceremonies and bringing all the participants back for an explosive two-part reunion special.

On the menu: the experts going rogue and showing footage of Jessika flirting with Nic before setting her sights on Dan, Cyrell throwing a full glass of red wine at Martha and the return of Ines.

"I honestly feel like I've been played," Dan can be heard saying after John Aiken pops a clip of Jessika telling Nic she has "feelings" for him on the big screen for all to see.

This week's final dinner party saw tensions come to a head over Jessika and Dan's relationship, with Jules slamming Jessika and Martha's behaviour on the series, chiding, "You've got girls, and you've got women."