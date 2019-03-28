Cara Delevingne Gets Incredibly Candid About Sex and Orgasms

Whew, it is getting hot in here?

Cara Delevingne, who is openly bisexual and has for months been linked romantically to Ashley Benson, discussed sex and relationships in an interview on RuPaul's podcast RuPaul: What's The Tee with Michelle Visage on Wednesday.

"I love people. If I didn't do acting or music or modeling, I wanted to be a psychiatrist or a psychologist or do anthropology, like I love people, and part of sex is connection," the 26-year-old actress and model said. "It's feral. You meet someone and you can- when they go in the bedroom, it's another animal. To me, that is so interesting, 'cause there are certain people who are super sexy and they flirt with you but then you have sex with them and they're terrible. I like people who are really prudish because once they get in the bedroom, they're like, what? And it's like a hot transformation."

"And to be honest, I like, as a person, generally, I'm really good at giving love and not receiving it, and I'm kind of the same in bed as well," she continued. "There's a part of it where I find it quite difficult to receive pleasure or love, things like that, and so I just kinda like to give."