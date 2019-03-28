Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Prove They're Still Going Strong With NYC Stroll

Not-so-secret and notoriously private couple Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were seen taking a romantic stroll together in New York City this week.

The 40-year-old actress and 51-year-old actor walked by Central Park and also visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Holmes wore a denim trench coat, cropped blue jeans, white sneakers and a woolen cap, paired with a red purse. Foxx sported long black coat and matching pants, sneakers and a woolen cap as well.

The two had first sparked romance rumors in 2013 and have occasionally been seen together in public since then. E! News learned in 2016 that Holmes and Foxx have been dating for years.

Like most Hollywood couples, they are occasionally the subject of breakup rumors.

"They are still together," a source told E! News about Holmes and Foxx. "They see each other privately and in a low key way that is out of the public eye. Everything is the same with them. She's happy with him."