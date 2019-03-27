Rob Lowe Has No Regrets About Turning Down Playing McDreamy on Grey's Anatomy

Imagine a world where Rob Lowe had played Derek Shepherd.

The Grey's Anatomy doctor known as McDreamy was almost played by the Parks and Recreation star, a fact that the actor revealed back in his 2014 memoir and recently joked about it again on an episode of the podcast WTF with Marc Maron.

"That's probably cost me $70 million," he said, but not even that would have made it worth it, apparently. "Eh, it's just money."

It actually sounds like it was the McDreamy aspect that made Lowe realize he was not the right man for the job (even if you wouldn't exactly be wrong to describe Lowe as dreamy).

"At the end of the day it was like, I watched it when it came out. And when they started calling the handsome doctor 'McDreamy,' I was like, 'Yeah, that's not for me.'"

Of course, Patrick Dempsey went on to play McDreamy for 11 seasons while Lowe went on to star in Brothers and Sisters, Parks and Recreation, The Grinder, and Code Black.