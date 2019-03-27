Whiskey Cavalier's Latest Disguises Are Truly Delightful

Will and Frankie who?

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of tonight's Whiskey Cavalier, in which Will (Scott Foley) and Frankie (Lauren Cohan) don some new disguises to get themselves into a building, and you're gonna want to get to know George Knuth and Peggy Pasternak, the audit team from European Payroll Solutions.

We only meet them for a quick 30 seconds, but we already feel like we know them, and we'd also like to know more. Why is Peggy's go-to greeting "hey ho?" What kind of "big night" did they have after their well-reviewed Teppanyaki? What is the relationship between these two auditors?