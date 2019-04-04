EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Bree Warren’s Surprisingly Simple Wedding Day Beauty Prep

by Ksenija Lukich | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019

Like most brides, Aussie model Bree Warren wanted to look her best on her wedding day—but that didn't mean overloading her routine with every facial, diet and skincare product on the market. Instead, the 30-year-old Noosa local kept it super simple and even managed a yoga class and swim before she walked down the aisle.

Bree married longtime love Mitch McCann at Mexico's Hotel San Cristobal in a stunning Steven Khalil custom gown on Jan. 6, and her hair and makeup matched the locale perfectly. Bronzy skin and soft beachy waves were the brief for the day, and Bree wanted to keep everything as natural as possible.

"Mitch didn't weigh in much [for the wedding], but he did ask me not to wear too much makeup," she told E! News.

The low-maintenance vibe suited the couple perfectly, and this was the bride's mantra in the months leading up to the wedding, too.

"I really don't have any kind of crazy regimes," she said. "I just tried to keep everything normal."

This meant weekly infrared saunas (which Bree loves to make her skin glow), lots of water and plenty of vitamins. Bree is a fan of WelleCo's Super Elixir (a brand co-founded by Elle Macpherson) and Murad's Retinol Youth Renewal Serum. To make sure her hair was healthy, Bree had regular Olaplex treatments and added Bondi Boost's Growth Spray to give her hair a little extra length.

And what about looking fresh for that destination wedding when you're battling jet lag? Bree's trick: lots of water, no booze and magnesium to help her sleep.

Check out more photos from Bree's Mexican wedding below:

