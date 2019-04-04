Inside Bree Warren’s Surprisingly Simple Wedding Day Beauty Prep

Like most brides, Aussie model Bree Warren wanted to look her best on her wedding day—but that didn't mean overloading her routine with every facial, diet and skincare product on the market. Instead, the 30-year-old Noosa local kept it super simple and even managed a yoga class and swim before she walked down the aisle.

Bree married longtime love Mitch McCann at Mexico's Hotel San Cristobal in a stunning Steven Khalil custom gown on Jan. 6, and her hair and makeup matched the locale perfectly. Bronzy skin and soft beachy waves were the brief for the day, and Bree wanted to keep everything as natural as possible.

"Mitch didn't weigh in much [for the wedding], but he did ask me not to wear too much makeup," she told E! News.

The low-maintenance vibe suited the couple perfectly, and this was the bride's mantra in the months leading up to the wedding, too.