The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Takes a Break With Denise Richards' Fabulous Last Minute Wedding

Who needs months when you can plan a fabulous, badass seaside wedding in just two days?

Denise Richards pulled off quite a feat on tonight's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, touring her eventual wedding location just two days before she was planning to walk down the aisle/grassy hill to marry Aaron Phypers, mostly just because he really wanted to get married on the eighth.

Sure, the guy in charge of the venue looked like he had just seen a ghost when he found out he had two days to help them put the day together, but he did it, and it was honestly magical, especially considering the show he was doing it on.

For a show and franchise that so loves its over-the-top events, this was, like Denise, a breath of fresh air. She and her family arrived over an hour late simply because they could, she wore a romper with a skirt, she let her daughters wear sneakers if they wanted, and her entrance was set to heavy metal music, like a true queen.

As Lisa Rinna said, Denise Richards is a legend.