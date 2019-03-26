How to Create Your Own Style in 2019!

Why shop the trends when you can make them yourself?

Not only are DIY sewing and crafting projects a great way to save money, some experts say crafting can help ease stress, anxiety and manage stress.

Here are three ways you can use a little creativity to totally revamp your life this year:

Spotlight

Spotlight

Give your bedroom a makeover

Want to refresh your bedroom? Check out Spotlight's wide variety of name-brand quilts, coverlets and sheets to change your bedroom in an instant. Or if you're up for a challenge, browse Spotlight's fabrics and patterns to stich up your own bedding, quilts, pillows and throws.  

Spotlight

Spotlight

Overhaul your desk supplies

Whether you work in an office or study at home, your desk could probably use an extra helping of pizazz to brighten up your day. From organizing tools like diaries and calendars to storage solutions for your supplies, small tweaks can make a big difference in your productivity.

Spotlight

Spotlight

Get artistic

Flex your creative muscles with a blank canvas and some acrylic or watercolour paints. In addition to giving you a fun outlet to express yourself, you can create new wall art to brighten up your space!

Article continues below

Spotlight

Spotlight

Make your own on-trend dress

Step aside, designer threads. From florals to abstract prints, Spotlight's apparel fabrics have something to suit every style. Choose your fabric and one of their many paper patterns and get to work sewing your own dress, blazer or cosy winter jumper.

