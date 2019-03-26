Christina Anstead Says She Was "Blindsided" By "Brutal" First Pregnancy Trimester

Christina Anstead is officially 15 weeks pregnant.

The Flip or Flop star, who is currently expecting a baby with new husband Ant Anstead, opened up to her social media followers about her pregnancy on Tuesday. In a message to her fans on Instagram, Christina dished about her "brutal" first trimester and shared a photo of her growing baby bump.

"Now that I can talk about ... The first trimester was brutal!!!" Christina, who also shares kids Taylor and Brayden with ex Tarek El Moussa, began her message. "Maybe it's my age (35- considered a geriatric pregnancy) lol... or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray.. but yikes it really blind sided me. Nausea, exhaustion, too many food aversions, too many carbs."