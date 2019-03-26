Jordyn Woods' Platinum Blonde Hair Transformation Will Make You Do a Double Take

It appears Jordyn Woods is still following the "new year, new me" motto.

The 21-year-old model debuts long platinum blonde hair while promoting her latest beauty collection with Eylure Lashes in London, England. The affordable brand is not only celebrating its collaboration with the activewear designer but also its exclusive release with U.K. retailer, Superdrug.

If anything, it's safe to say Jordyn is living her best life. And blonde hair aside, she seems to be having loads of fun while in the historic city.

"Quick switch up for launch day," the reality TV personality captions her jaw-dropping snap on Instagram. Of course, her hair is on full display as she poses seductively on her hotel bed. Wearing a vibrant blue body-hugging dress with orange ruffle detailing and transparent orange heels, it's clear she's feeling herself!

Woods' current hair "switch up" comes less than three weeks since she chopped off her hair into a chic, blunt bob.